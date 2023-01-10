Explained: What is the controversy behind the book linking Siddaramaiah to Tipu Sultan

Rahul Gandhi invites Siddaramaiah for sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra and this happens next [watch]

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 10: The battle for the Karnataka elections 2023 is already heating up with no party willing to leave any stone unturned to conquer Vidhan Soudha, the seat of power in the state.

On Monday, a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and BJP over the book "Siddu Nijakanasugalu." The book according to Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is an attempt to defame him in the election year. The books goes on to draw a parallel between Siddaramaiah's tenure was CM to the 18th century tyrant and Mysore ruler, Tipu Sultan. The BJP has marinade that Tipu is not a freedom fighter, but a Muslim fanatic and tyrant.

What does the book contain:

The cover of the book features an image of Siddaramaiah wearing an attire similar to what Tipu Sultan wore. He is also seen holding a sword.

The book which was slated for a launch on Monday, January accuses the Siddaramaiah led government of appeasement politics. It also highlights certain communally sensitive issues and controversies.

Everything is yellow:

Erecting to the book, Siddaramaiah said that everything is yellow for those with a jaundiced eye. Who is the one who wore a dress like Tipu Sultan and held a sword in their hand? It was B S Yediyurappa and Shobha Karandlaje. Is it not duality he asked when asking who wrote the foreword for Sheikh Ali's book on Tipu Sultan, Siddaramaiah asked.

It is totally defamatory, Siddaramaiah said while adding that the BJP has done this on purpose to humiliate me ahead of the elections.

The launch:

"I appreciate the effort to find answers to many questions along with revealing many sensitive issues through the book 'Siddu Nijakanasugalu'. I am going to participate in the public launch of this book," Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan had said in a tweet.

The court order:

Siddaramaiah's son moved a court in Karnataka seeking a stay on the release of the book. The court while staying the release of the book said that it had been authored without Siddaramaiah's consent which is mandatory in such cases.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:00 [IST]