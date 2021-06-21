Explained: What is mYoga app, how does it work?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the mYoga app on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga. This app was developed jointly by the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO). The app intends to provide yoga training and practice sessions of varying durations to laypersons and enthusiasts alike.

"In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our 'One World, One Health' motto," PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

The app can be used as a daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years. WHO says the app was developed through review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation.

This app is designed to encourage people to practice quality yoga at the touch of their smartphone. The app is said to be safe and secure, and does not collect any data from users.

Presently, the app is available in French, English and in Hindi, with more languages to be added in the coming months. Android users can download the mYoga app from Google Play Store.

The app was developed with the aim of making yoga more accessible to people all over the world, said PM Modi. "This is also a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science," he added.

Extolling the many benefits of yoga, the Prime Minister said the ancient Indian practice had seen immense uptake in all corners of the globe, as it not only improved physical health but was also good for mental health.