Explained: What is driving the daily COVID-19 numbers in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 19: The number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing rapidly. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases reported was 2,183 while the death toll was at 214. This was an increase by 90 per cent when compared to the case reported on Saturday.

The death toll of 214 also includes a backlog of 62 from Kerala. However this is still a massive spike considering that only 4 deaths were reported on Saturday. Further the positivity rate too has increased from 0.31 per cent to 0.83 per cent today.

Delhi reported 517 cases and according to the bulletin the total number of COVID-19 cases is 1,518.

Delhi has continued to witness a steady rise in the number of cases and the number of cases reported in a daily in the past week has been over 100. While the exact reason for the rise in the number of cases in Delhi is not known, it is most likely that it is due to doing away with the mask mandate.

The trend in Delhi is also an indicator that cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai could start seeing a rise in the number of cases. This however can be prevented if people continue to maintain social distancing and use masks.

This surge in Delhi and Haryana have renewed fears about a possible fourth wave in the country.

However it is too early to predict anything as of now. Moreover the rise in the number of cases in Delhi is not being driven by any new variant of COVID-19. Hence authorities say that it is not a matter of grave concern. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is monitoring the situation closely, but there is no cause for panic.

Monday, April 18, 2022