Explained: What is Pegasus, how is it used to hack into phones to spy users?

Explained: Amid Raj Kundra's arrest, what does the Indian law tell about making porn movies in India?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 21: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is been on the news for all the wrong reasons. He has been arrested on several charges including cheating, making pornography etc. The Mumbai Police received complaints from more than one woman of being lured into starring in adult content for Raj Kundra's app Hotshots, which has a UK link.

According to reports, the charges under which Raj Kundra has been booked include Section 420 (cheating), Section 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 and other sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's Whatsapp chats reveal how huge money was minted through porn films

Here is what the laws say

IPC Section 292: According to this section, something shall be deemed as obscene if it is lascivious or appeals to the pruri­ent interest. Under its many provisions which bar selling, renting, distributing any such content, the section says whoever "takes part in or receives profits from any business in the course of which he knows or has reason to believe that any such obscene objects are for any of the purposes aforesaid, made, produced, purchased, kept, imported, exported, conveyed, publicly exhibited or in any manner put into circulation shall be punished.

IPC Section 293: This section deals with the age of the customers/audience as it says "Whoever sells, lets to hire, distributes, exhibits or circulates to any person under the age of twenty years any such obscene object as is referred to in the last preceding section, or offers or at­tempts so to do, shall be punished".

Section 67 in the IT Act: This provision says whoever "publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form, any material which is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest or if its effect is such as to tend to deprave and corrupt persons who are likely, having regard to all relevant circumstances, to read, see or hear the matter contained or embodied in it, shall be punished".

Meanwhile, shooting for adult content is banned in India. However, viewing porn got periodically blocked as the government blocked many sites in the recent past.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 14:36 [IST]