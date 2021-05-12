This 'new Pan-coronavirus vaccine' developed by US blocks Covid-19, variants, could prevent future pandemic

Coronavirus: Punjab, Haryana to step up screening as COVID-19 spreads it tentacles in villages

Prioritise beneficiaries due for second dose of COVID vaccine, reserve 70% of jabs for it: Centre tells states

Expert panel recommends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for phase 2/3 trials on 2-18 year-olds: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 12: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin was on Tuesday recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two to 18 years, official sources said.

The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech''s application seeking permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," a source said.

Earlier the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting dated February 24 and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India''s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

With PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 1:23 [IST]