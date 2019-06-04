Expectations huge, he will be a unifier, not a divider, former spook on Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 04: The expectations from India's new Home Minister, Amit Shah are immense.

Several persons familiar with his style of functioning say that one could expect an iron fist-no nonsense-no appeasement policy.During his stint as a home minister in Gujarat, he had a similar policy, which saw several successful operations against terrorists.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis, Amar Bhushan says that there is bound to be a lot of anxiety with Shah at the Home Ministry. The anxiety is largely due to the issue concerning Article 35 A. It would not exactly be an easy task to annul the provision, but I feel that they would go it.

Bhushan further adds that he does not see Shah as a divider. He will be a unifier. He has known to be effective in Gujarat and it is to be seen if he can repeat that at the national level. Overall it would be interesting to watch the developments as the expectations are huge. I would also like to add that the expectations and the fear are in equal proportions.

The real test for him would however be Kashmir, NRC and the Citizenship bill. The NRC and the Citizenship Bill are crucial issues. It needs to be addressed urgently as for years now, nothing has been done about it. The Ministry of Home Affairs had carried out many surveys and year after year we recommended that illegal immigration was a very serious problem, but each time it was buried. In this context Bengal would be another big challenge for Amit Shah, Amar Bhushan also says.

The five years would be very crucial. Modi for development and Shah for chartering a clear course on internal security. This means that they would go after terrorists, separatists and also naxalites.

In Kashmir, I expect that the first of the developments would be to annul Article 35 A. If this happens, then the Article 370 becomes boneless as there would be no sting in it.