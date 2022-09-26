YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Exotic animals, including gibbons and reptiles, rescued from Mizoram-Assam border

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Aizawl, Sep 26: The Mizoram Police have rescued a number of exotic' animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village of Kolasib district, officials said.

    Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation and rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border, they said.

    Mizoram Police have rescued a number of exotic animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village of Kolasib district,
    Mizoram Police have rescued a number of exotic' animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village of Kolasib district

    Four people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.

    The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.

    After a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram villageAfter a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram village

    Those arrested hail from Assam's Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officials said on Sunday.

    According to experts, exotic' animals refer to species in the wild or ones that are more unusual than standard animals like dogs and cats.

    Comments

    More RESCUED News  

    Read more about:

    rescued reptiles monkeys

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X