Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy who had fallen into borewell rescued after 104 hours

105 people rescued after flash flood in HP's Lahaul and Spiti district

Indian Army comes to the rescue of 74 stranded tourists in Sikkim

After a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram village

Exotic animals, including gibbons and reptiles, rescued from Mizoram-Assam border

India

oi-PTI

Aizawl, Sep 26: The Mizoram Police have rescued a number of exotic' animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village of Kolasib district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation and rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border, they said.

Four people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.

The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.

After a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram village

Those arrested hail from Assam's Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officials said on Sunday.

According to experts, exotic' animals refer to species in the wild or ones that are more unusual than standard animals like dogs and cats.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:51 [IST]