Exit polls are bogus and manipulated: Virbhadra Singh

Rubbishing the exit polls prediction that the BJP may win Himachal Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday said exit polls are not based on facts. Singh further dubbed them as "bogus and manipulated.

"Exit polls are bogus, manipulated & not based on facts. I have visited corners of Himachal Pradesh & most people are in favour of Congress. I am confident that Congress will win with majority," Singh told the media.

Almost all exit polls predicted outright win for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. Himachal assembly has 68 seats and the magic number to form the government is 35.

Today's Chanakya exit poll for Himachal Pradesh predicts 55 seats for BJP and 13 for Congress. India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected 47 to 55 seats for BJP, 13 to 20 setas for Congress and 0-2 seats for others in Himachal Pradesh.

Overall, the opinion poll projected big win for BJP. In Himachal Pradesh, News24 exit poll projected win for BJP with 55 seats, while the prediction for Congress is of 13 seats.

If the prediction by exit polls are to be believed then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to continue its ruling spree in Gujarat while in Himachal Pradesh the saffron party is likely to wrest power from the Congress.

