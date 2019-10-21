Exit poll 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena to win win 243 seats in Maharashtra, predicts CNN-News18-Ipsos

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll, predicts BJP and Shiv Sena's coalition in Maharashtra is projected to win 243 seats out of the total 288 seats. The CNN-News18-Ipsos exit poll says BJP+ predicted to get 243 seats, Congress+ 41 and Others 4, in the 288-member Assembly.

    In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena had come together to form the government with a combined total of 185 seats, while the Congress had managed to win just 42 seats and the NCP 41.

    BJP-Shiv Sena to win 166-194 seats in Maharashtra: India Today-Axis My India exit poll

    The exit polls for the Maharashtra polls are being released after voting concluded in the state on Monday, 21 October.

    While the BJP is contesting the polls in an alliance with Shiv Sena for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Congress has partnered with the NCP. The counting of votes and the declaration of the final results will take place on 24 October.

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
