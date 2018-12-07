Home News India Exit Poll 2018 Telangana results: Republic TV predicts TRS to win 48-60 seats

Exit Poll 2018 Telangana results: Republic TV predicts TRS to win 48-60 seats

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 7: The exit poll resuls of the Telangana that underwent polling in December 7 were released on Friday. In Telangana, India's newest state, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi faces a challenge from an alliance between the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party and two other outfits.

Has K Chandrashekhar Rao, the caretaker chief minister, convinced voters to give him a second term? Or has the "mahakutumi" -- the grand alliance -- between the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party and two other outfits managed to spring a surprise? Stay tuned.

The exit poll results will be done by news channels including Times Now-CNX, India Today-Axis, ABP-CSDS, Republic - Jan Ki Baat and India Today-My Axis.

TIMES NOW-CNX:

According to Times Now-CNX, the survey has forecast 66 seats for the TRS, 37 for Congress, 7 for BJP and 9 for others. The majority mark in the 119-seat Assembly is 60. In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly.

The Times Now - CNX survey was conducted at 400 polling stations of the state, and around 4,800 men and women from Section A and Section B households were questioned for the poll. The margin of error for the results is 2.5 percent.

INDIA TODAY-AXIS:

The survey has forecast 79-91 seats for the TRS, 21-33 for Congress+TDP, 4-7 for Owaisi's AIMIM, and 1-3 seats for BJP. The majority mark in the 119-seat Assembly is 60. In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly.

NEWSX-NETA:

The survey has forecast TRS to get 57 seats, the Congress 46 seats, 6 for BJP and 10 for others. The majority mark in the 119-seat Assembly is 60. In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly.

Republic - Jan Ki Baat:

The survey has forecast 48-60 seats for the TRS, 47-59 for Congress+TDP, 5 seats for BJP and 1-13 for Others. The majority mark in the 119-seat Assembly is 60. In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly.

The voter turn out in Telangana was 56.17 per cnt as of 3 pm. They were the last of the five states to go to the polls.

In 2016, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had won 63 seats, Congress had won 21, TDP 15, BJP five and Others 15 in the 119-seat Assembly.

The much-awaited results for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 will be announced on December 11.