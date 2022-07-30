YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Exceptional effort, a great start for India': PM Modi lauds Sanket Sargar for winning weightlifting silver

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his ''exceptional effort'' after he opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming silver.

    Exceptional effort, a great start for India: PM Modi lauds Sanket Sargar for winning weightlifting silver

    Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.

    Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249 kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara clinched the bronze with 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg).

    ''Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,'' Modi tweeted.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 18:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X