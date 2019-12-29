Ex Cong MP, Bollywood actor Govinda meets UP CM Yogi at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur, Dec 29: The noted Bollywood actor Govinda pn Sunday morning met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath and performed a puja.

Reportedly, the meeting lasted for around half-an-hour, UP CM and the actor, a former Congress MP, discussed various issues, including the development of the state.

According to PTI, CM Yogi asked Govinda for shooting films in the state and while enumerating the efforts put in by his government to promote tourism in the last two years, mentioned Ramgarhtal in Gorakhpur, which has been developed from the point of view of tourism.

He also presented the actor with a book, titled "Manavta ki amoort sanskritik dharohar Prayagraj Kumbh-2019" and even gave detailed information about the Kumbh Mela.

To see a glimpse of the 90's superstar huge crowd gathered near the temple today.

Govinda took the blessings of Brahmleen Avaidyanath after visiting his "samadhi" and also praised Adityanath, manager of the temple, Dwarika Tiwari, told PTI.

Govinda had taken part in an award function at the Syed Modi Railway Stadium here on Saturday.

Clad in a red suit, he also sang film songs and delivered many of his popular dialogues from his superhit movies.