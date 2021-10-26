Karnataka: Governer is obliged to call the largest party first, says Mukul Rohatgi

Won’t appear for Chinese app against govt: Mukul Rohatgi refuses to appear for TikTok

Ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent for Aryan Khan in Bombay HC today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 26: In a significant development, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi is expected to appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea, scheduled to come up before the Bombay High Court, here on Tuesday.

Rohatgi landed in Mumbai late Monday night to appear before the Bombay High Court today for Aryan in his bail hearing. He is being briefed by Karanjawala & Co Partners Sandeep Kapur and Ruby Singh Ahuja.

The matter is slated for hearing today before Justice Nitin Sambre.

Rohatgi -- who recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand", is the new addition to Aryan's legal team that already consists of some big names such as Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai.

Khan is seeking bail from High Court after both Magistrate and Sessions Court had rejected his bail plea.

Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Rohatgi was the 14th Attorney-General of India and was succeeded by K.K Venugopal. The 66-year-old is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India and has earlier served as Additional Solicitor General of India. The lawyer held the office of AGI for three years starting from 2014 to 2017.

Rohatgi, son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, has represented the Government of Gujarat in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and allegedly fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.

Rohatgi completed his studies of law from Government Law College, Mumbai.

After graduating in law, he started practice under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, who later became 36th Chief Justice of India. He started working with him in the High Court and later started his own legal practice. He was designated as a senior counsel by the Delhi High Court on 3 June 1993. In 1999, he was appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India for the Vajpayee government, an appointment that saw him shift base to the Supreme Court.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:37 [IST]