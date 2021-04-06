EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader’s house in Bengal: Official suspended

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 06: An officer has been suspended by the Election Commission of India after EVMs and VVPAT machines were found at a TMC leader's house in poll bound West Bengal.

The EVMs and VVPAT machines that were recovered were kept as reserve. We have already suspended the sector officer at Uluberia Uttar in Howrah district. After the incident, the machines were withdrawn from the poll process and replaced with new ones. All political parties have been informed. Action is also likely to be taken against the police personnel, an official said.

The sector officer is said to have spent the night at the political leader's house. He was related to the leader. Once the incident came to light, the villagers staged a protest. The police had to be pressed into service to disperse the crowd.