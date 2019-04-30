  • search
    Everyone knows Rahul Gandhi born, raised in India: Priyanka amid Citizenship row

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday slammed government notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over citizenship row and said that her brother is "Indian". She termed it as ridiculous.

    "People have seen him being born and grow up in India. Kya bakwaas hai yeh (What rubbish is this)," she said. "Allegations doubting this are just rubbish. The country knows that he is an Indian."

    Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the entire world knows Gandhi is an Indian citizen by birth. Prime Minister Modi has no answer on unemployment, agrarian distress and black money, and that is why he's resorting to "fake narrative" through his government's notices to divert attention, Surjewala told reporters.

    In a letter, the Home Ministry said it has received a representation from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Gandhi as one of its directors.

    Rahul Gandhi has been asked by the Home Ministry to respond within 15 days to the complaint by BJP parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy, who has alleged that the Congress president declared himself a British citizen in the documents of a company he was associated with.

