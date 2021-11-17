Every part of the world including India where the partial lunar eclipse will be visible

Chandra Grahan: Some myths on what you should avoid during a lunar eclipse

New Delhi, Nov 17: On November 19 several parts of the world will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse which would span over for six hours. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in across the world in North America, South America, Europe and parts of Asia, including India.

The last time the world witnessed such a long partial lunar eclipse was on February 18 1440. In India the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The eclipse will begin between 6.02 and 12.30 UTC (11.30 am to 5.33 pm IST). This occurrence takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon will come into alignment forming a partial lunar eclipse.

For a partial lunar eclipse to take place, the condition required is a full Moon aligned in a straight line with the Sun and Earth. A partial Lunar Eclipse would not take place on every full Moon. This is because a lunar body is inclined on its orbital plane at an angle of five degrees to the Earth's orbital plane around the Sun.

What is so special about the November 19 Lunar Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on the opposite sides of the earth. A partial lunar eclipse on the other hand takes place when only when part of the Earth's shadow covers the Moon.

The reason why this Lunar Eclipse is so long is because it comes 41 hours after the Moon reaches apogee, which is its farthest point from the Earth. The farther away the moon is, the longer it takes to travel along. This results in more time to move out of the Earth's shadow.

The November 19 Lunar Eclipse will sustain its record for another 4,000 years. The next six hour Lunar Eclipse will take place next on October 9 2489.

