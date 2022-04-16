Every household to get 300 units of free electricity in Punjab

YouTube
    Chandigarh, Apr 16: The newly-elected AAP government in Punjab has announced that every household in the state will get 300 units of free electricity from July 1. The announcement was made in advertisements published by the state's information and public relations department in various newspapers on Saturday.

    It was related to a 30-day report card of the AAP government in Punjab. A formal announcement is expected to be made later on Saturday. Giving 300 units of free electricity was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Punjab assembly election.

    Bhagwant Mann
    Know all about
    Bhagwant Mann

    Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Thursday said in Jalandhar that "good news" would be announced on April 16. Punjab was already providing free electricity to the farming sector. It also provides 200 units of free power to all Scheduled Castes, backward castes and the below poverty line households. PTI

    punjab aam aadmi party electricity

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:39 [IST]
    X