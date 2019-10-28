EU delegation meets PM Modi ahead of planned J&K visit

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 28: A delegation of 28 European Union MPs on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of their planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources have said.

There was no official confirmation of the visit by the EU delegation to New Delhi or their proposed visit to Kashmir.

Prime Minister appreciated the importance the Parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term.

While addressing to European Parliament members, Modi said,''Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy.There should be zero tolerance for terrorism. Early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for my government.''

He also expressed hope that they have fruitful visit to various parts of country, including to J&K. Their visit to J&K should give delegation better understanding of cultural & religious diversity of region; apart from giving a clear view of development & governance priorities of region.

The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border, they said.

The delegation of EU members of parliament will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.