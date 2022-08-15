Equality cornerstone of India's progress, we should be united through mantra of 'India first': PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 15: Gender equality is the key to a united India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

"We should celebrate the diversity of India....At home too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate. "Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity," the prime minister said.

Turban tale: PM Modi weaves a symbolic meesage every I-Day

He said, "Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75 year journey."

"We tend to insult women on many occasions. Honour of women is very important to fulfill the dreams of the nation. It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," he added.