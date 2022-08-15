India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Independence Day Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Equality cornerstone of India's progress, we should be united through mantra of 'India first': PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Gender equality is the key to a united India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

    Speaking on the significance of a united nation, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "We should celebrate the diversity of India....At home too, the roots of unity are sowed when both the son and the daughter are equal. If they are not, the mantra of unity cannot reverberate. "Gender equality is a crucial parameter of unity," the prime minister said.

    Turban tale: PM Modi weaves a symbolic meesage every I-DayTurban tale: PM Modi weaves a symbolic meesage every I-Day

    He said, "Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75 year journey."

    "We tend to insult women on many occasions. Honour of women is very important to fulfill the dreams of the nation. It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," he added.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi progress independence day 2022 red fort

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X