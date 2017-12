A day after sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran won the RK Nagar byelection with thumping margin, six district secretaries supporting Dinakaran have been sacked from AIADMK by EPS- OPS faction on Monday.

They are: S Vetrivel, Thanga Tamil Selvan, Rangaswamy, Muththaiya, V.P. Kalairajan and Sholinghur Parthiban sacked from the party positions in AIADMK. The decision was taken in a high-level committee meeting to discuss party's performance in RK Nagar byPoll.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by top party office-bearers O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami.

Dinakaran won the by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) constituency, defeating his nearest rival, E. Madhusudhanan of the AIADMK by a margin of over 40,000 votes. Dinakaran polled 72,518 votes and AIADMK's Madhusudhanan got 39,029 votes. DMK candidate N.Marudhu Ganesh has got 20,493 votes.

After registering a massive victory in Dinakaran, nephew of VK Sasikala, claimed that he is the "true successor" of Jayalalithaa.

