Epicvita wants you to write your own epic story

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 30: The Epicvita range of supplements launched by Sanrey Therapeutics, fulfils the nutrition requirements of sports professionals, fitness enthusiasts, weight trainers, runners, and everyday gym warriors.

Epicvita products are formulated with proven scientific analysis, ingredients sourced from certified suppliers and manufactured with the best industry standards and practices in cGMP and ISO certified and audited facilities. All Epicvita products are certified for purity and potency by a NABL certified 3rd party testing laboratory.

Launch range includes:

MAXIMULT FOR MEN, a daily all-in-one high-performance multivitamin.

With over 50+ active ingredients, Maximult for men is specifically designed for active men to sustain their nutrition demands. It supplies a full spectrum of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and probiotics to provide support for metabolism, recovery, immunity, tissue repair, muscle growth and overall well-being. Maximult for men can be used by anyone; from those just getting into fitness to competitive athletes.

MAXIMULT FOR WOMEN, a daily all-in-one high-performance multivitamin.

The female body is remarkably designed and uniquely constructed. Maximult for Women is therefore designed ground-up specifically to include all parameters. Besides supplying for nutritional needs, Maximult for Women also has 150 milligrams of Calcium, 17 milligrams of Iron and 200 mcg Folic Acid which are crucial minerals and micronutrients for overall well-being. It also contains Biotin resulting in healthy hair, skin, and nails. With the goodness of the 9 biological extracts, Maximult for Women improves focus, concentration, and alertness. It also helps in revitalizing and re-energizing the body and mind.

L-CARNITINE, converts stored body fat into energy

Contains 500 mg of L-Tartrate for fast absorbing and high-efficacy. L-Carnitine is a critical amino acid that plays a key role in increasing the body's metabolism. It helps transport long-chain fatty acids into the mitochondria to be burnt for energy. In short, it triggers burning of stored for energy requirements of the body. L-Carnitine also helps in increasing the muscle oxygen supply thus increasing stamina and muscle recovery.

RIPCUT, full spectrum stimulant free fat burning formula.

Epicvita Ripcut combines 7 high potency ingredients that result in faster ketosis, curbed appetite and increased metabolism that result in effective fat loss and weight management. Ripcut is ideal for anyone who is following a healthy weight-loss plan or a hard training athlete who is on cutting diet or trying to gain mass with minimum of body fat.

RIPCUT THERMO, full spectrum powerful thermogenic fat burner

Epicvita Ripcut Thermo is a thermogenic energizer and fat loss formula that works to release natural energy, enhance metabolism, curb appetite, and increase mental focus.

It contains a concentrated blend of ingredients specifically designed to achieve greater results. The unique formulation works through multiple mechanisms in synergy, to help users burn fat faster, lose weight and gain lean body mass.

Each unit of Epicvita product carries its own unique serial number. Customers can verify the authenticity of the product by entering this unique serial number in the website. This verification feature gives customer the assurance that a genuine product has been purchased.

Epicvita products are available on epicvita.co/shop/ and leading ecommerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart etc.

