EPFO alert! Haven't filed e-nomination yet? Don't worry, you can now file it beyond Dec 31; know more

New Delhi, Dec 30: All Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or EPF account holders can now submit EPF nominations beyond December 31, 2021 as the deadline has not been fixed yet.

Recently EPFO tweeted from its official Twitter handle that one can file e-nomination beyond 31st December 2021 and that no deadline has been fixed. It must be noted that the earlier the deadline for filing the e-nomination for the PF account holder was December 31, 2021.

The account holder in EPFO can nominate several nominees and set the percentage for each nominee in the scenario of untimely demise.

The benefits under Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) can be claimed by the nominee specified by the insured person in the EPF nomination.

If you have not yet filed e-nomination then you can do so by following the steps mentioned below:

How to file e-nomination for your PF account?

Go to the EPFO website and choose services.

Select employees and click on 'Member UAN/online service'

Login with Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Open 'Manage tab', select e-nomination.

Click on 'yes' to update declaration.

Click 'Add family details'

Click 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share. Click "Save EPF Nomination.

Click 'E-sign' to generate OTP. Submit 'OTP sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:56 [IST]