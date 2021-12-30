YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EPFO alert! Haven't filed e-nomination yet? Don't worry, you can now file it beyond Dec 31; know more

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 30: All Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or EPF account holders can now submit EPF nominations beyond December 31, 2021 as the deadline has not been fixed yet.

    EPFO alert! Havent filed e-nomination yet? Dont worry, you can now file it beyond Dec 31; know more

    Recently EPFO tweeted from its official Twitter handle that one can file e-nomination beyond 31st December 2021 and that no deadline has been fixed. It must be noted that the earlier the deadline for filing the e-nomination for the PF account holder was December 31, 2021.

    The account holder in EPFO can nominate several nominees and set the percentage for each nominee in the scenario of untimely demise.

    The benefits under Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) can be claimed by the nominee specified by the insured person in the EPF nomination.

    If you have not yet filed e-nomination then you can do so by following the steps mentioned below:

    How to file e-nomination for your PF account?

    • Go to the EPFO website and choose services.
    • Select employees and click on 'Member UAN/online service'
    • Login with Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.
    • Open 'Manage tab', select e-nomination.
    • Click on 'yes' to update declaration.
    • Click 'Add family details'
    • Click 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share. Click "Save EPF Nomination.
    • Click 'E-sign' to generate OTP. Submit 'OTP sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

    More EPFO News  

    Read more about:

    epfo

    Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X