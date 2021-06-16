YouTube
    Emotional video of man and bird eating from the same plate goes viral

    New Delhi, June 16: While people are familiar with sights of humans feeding birds, here is a heart warming video that will leave you smiling.

    Emotional video of man and bird eating from the same plate goes viral

    A video being shared on the social media has gone viral and it shows a bird and a man eating out of the same plate. The man is eating his food at a dhaba. A bird then lands on the table and starts eating food with him from the same plate.

    The man in the video seems to be enjoying sharing his food with his new companion. He does not shoo away the bird and lets it eat food with him from the same plate. The video was shared by Instagram user Meghraj Desale and it has garnered over 2 lakh likes so far.

    The video has gone viral and has several comments too. Most of the comments are emotional in nature and many even praised the man for allowing a hungry bird eat with him from the same plate.

    viral video

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 10:06 [IST]
    X