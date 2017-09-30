Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in Bombay HC to book railway officials

Mumbai, September 30: A Mumbai resident has filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking that railway officials be booked for negligence and culpable homicide in connection with the stampede at the Elphinstone Road railway station in which 22 people were killed on Friday.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was submitted yesterday to the high court registry by city resident Pradeep Bhalekar.

"The petition has been submitted to the registry. We will mention it on October 3," Bhalekar's advocate Nitin Satpute said.

The petition has sought an inquiry into the incident, urging the high court to supervise the matter and issue appropriate directions.

The PIL alleged the issue of the Elphinstone Road bridge being too narrow had been raised by citizens time and again but the government and the railways failed to take action.

"This is complete negligence on part of the railways. A case under section 304 (II) of the IPC for culpable homicide needs to be registered against the railway officials concerned," the petition said.

The PIL said, "The railways has to be also directed to take action against illegal hawkers and encroachers on foot overbridges (FoB) to reduce crowding."

The plea also sought measures to be undertaken to ensure the safety of commuters.

