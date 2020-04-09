Elgar Parishad: Two activists given a week’s time to surrender

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Supreme Court has granted a week's time to activists, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to surrender in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

A Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee questioned them for not surrendering in compliance of its order, by which the court had on March 16 directed them to surrender, within three weeks.

Though we expected that the accused would surrender, honouring the order of this court, they have not done so. We are told that in Bombay the courts are functioning. It would have been appropriate for the accused to surrender as the courts are open and not totally closed. Since the petitioners have enjoyed protection for long, by way of last opportunity, we extend the time grand to surrender for one week, the Bench said.

The activists had approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to surrender due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. They contended that they were suffering from ailments and hence should not allow themselves to be exposed public places. The Centre however opposed their contention and said that the jail will be a safe place for them.