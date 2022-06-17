YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Electric and petrol vehicles will cost the same within a year: Gadkari

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: The prices of all electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to the cost of petrol vehicles in the country within one year, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

    Gadkari further said the government is promoting ethanol produced from crop residue instead of petrol and diesel.

    Electric and petrol vehicles will cost the same within a year: Gadkari
    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

    "I am trying...within one year, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles in the country and we will save money spent on fossil fuels," he said while addressing 'TV9 What India Think Today Global Summit'.

    The minister said the government is already promoting green fuels in a big way.

    Mr Gadkari noted that waterways us a cheaper mode of transportation than road and it is going to come up in a big way.

    (PTI)

    Gadkari Nitin Jairam
    Know all about
    Gadkari Nitin Jairam

    Comments

    More NITIN GADKARI News  

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari vehicles

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X