Elections every month best way to check rising fuel prices: Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 23: Elections every month are the best way to check rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, NCP member Supriya Sule said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday in a swipe at the Centre over the hike in fuel cost after the recent assembly polls.

Raising the issue of hardships being faced by women due to the increase in the price of cooking gas, she said during the Zero Hour that the BJP won the assembly polls in four out of five states where people stood in queues to vote for it.

But soon after the polls concluded, the prices went up, she said.

Only elections can keep prices of fuel under control, Sule said and sarcastically requested the central government to hold polls every month.

While polls will keep the ruling party busy, it will ensure prices of fuel items remain under control, she said.

Hitting out at the government, she said it patted its own back when Ujjwala Yojna was launched to provide free gas cylinders to women. But now, the same women are facing problems due to sky-rocketing prices of cooking gas, the NCP leader said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also demanded that the government roll back prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. He claimed that in the name of the rise in international crude prices, the government has hiked excise duty to earn revenue.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he also claimed that the UPA government had ensured that the common man is not hurt due to rise in prices of crude.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for around 20 minutes as opposition members protested in the House against the rise in fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row.

LPG price on Tuesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.