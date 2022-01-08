Elections 2022: Opportunity to defeat inflation, rising unemployment, crime against women, Dalits: Cong

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 8: Congress on Saturday said that people of five poll-bound states have the opportunity to defeat the BJP, thereby putting an end to unemployment, price rise and atrocities against women and Dalits. It came after the Election Commission of Indian announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party will fight strongly the elections in all five states which will be held between February 10 and March 7. He expressed confidence that the party will again win in Punjab and oust the BJP from power in the remaining four states. Welcoming the Election Commission announcement of the poll schedule, Surjewala said this is an opportunity for the people of these states to defeat the BJP and those forces which are anti-farmer.

"Every Congress worker and leader will contest strongly these elections in five states and will defeat the BJP governments in four states and will retain the Congress government in Punjab," he told reporters. "This is a chance to defeat the BJP as well as price rise and inflation.

He added that farmers have a chance to teach a lesson to those who retained a union minister despite his and his son's involvement in the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. "The youth also have a chance to defeat the BJP and unemployment. Defeat the BJP and unemployment with "vote ki chot". Our women also have a chance to defeat the BJP over the atrocities and rising crime against women. Dalits also have a chance in these five states to get themselves freed from the atrocities on Dalits under BJP rule," he said.

Surjewala said these elections offer a golden opportunity for defeating inflation, rising unemployment, rising crime against women and atrocities against Dalits and those who have an anti-farmer mindset. "The double-engine governments in UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand have proved a double failure," he said. "We urge the EC to ensure a level-playing field in these elections," he said.

Assembly Elections 2022: Schedule

First phase: UP (Feb 10)

Second phase: Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa (Feb 14)

Third phase: UP: (Feb 20)

Fourth phase: UP (Feb 23)

Fifth phase: Manipur, UP (Feb 27)

Sixth phase: Manipur, UP (March 3)

Seventh phase: UP (March 7)

Counting of votes: March 10

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 20:01 [IST]