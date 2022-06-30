Eknath Shinde set to be next Maharashtra CM: Here is how the numbers look

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 30: Eknath Shinde is all set to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. After the CM takes the oath it would be followed by the election of the Speaker.

The Shinde faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. The election of the whip would take place following which a vote of confidence will be held. The process would be completed by July 11 will the Cabinet expansion.

Numbers:

BJP-Sena (Shinde faction)-168

BJP: 106

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): 39

Independents: 13

Others: 10

MVA-119

NCP:53

Shiv Sena: 16

Congress: 44

Others: 6