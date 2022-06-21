YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Eknath Shinde removed as Shiv Sena legislative group leader in Maharashtra assembly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 21: Amid rebellion, Eknath Shinde has been removed as Shiv Sena legislative group leader in Maharashtra assembly.

    Shinde has gone incommunicado, a party leader said on Tuesday, a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

    Eknath Shinde removed as Shiv Sena legislative group leader in Maharashtra assembly

    The development could rattle the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as some Sena MLAs are believed to be in touch with Shinde. However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Sena is a party of loyalists and attempts by the BJP, like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to topple the MVA government would not succeed.

    He also said Shinde was a trusted Shiv Sainik, and that the 'missing' MLAs will be back after the party is able to reach out the them.

    Earlier in the day, a Sena leader said Shinde, who wields influence in some of the satellite cities of Mumbai, may be in Gujarat along with some MLAs.

    The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

    Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra shiv sena

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 14:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X