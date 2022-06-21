Can BJP form the government in Maharashtra? Here is how the numbers stack up

Eknath Shinde removed as Shiv Sena legislative group leader in Maharashtra assembly

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 21: Amid rebellion, Eknath Shinde has been removed as Shiv Sena legislative group leader in Maharashtra assembly.

Shinde has gone incommunicado, a party leader said on Tuesday, a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

The development could rattle the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as some Sena MLAs are believed to be in touch with Shinde. However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Sena is a party of loyalists and attempts by the BJP, like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to topple the MVA government would not succeed.

He also said Shinde was a trusted Shiv Sainik, and that the 'missing' MLAs will be back after the party is able to reach out the them.

Earlier in the day, a Sena leader said Shinde, who wields influence in some of the satellite cities of Mumbai, may be in Gujarat along with some MLAs.

The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 14:53 [IST]