Eid passes off peacefully, without a single incident in Yasin Malik’s home town

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 13: It was a muted Eid in the Valley and amidst heavy security, the festival was celebrated peacefully.

Interestingly, not a single incident of violence was reported from the Maisuma area, next to the Lal Chowk. This is the locality of separatist Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with a terror funding case.

Eid was celebrated in this area and a large number of children were seen on the streets. They were seen interacting with the personnel of the CRPF. The area also did not witness a single stone pelting incident.

Security forces take on malicious tweet by Pakistan journalist

Meanwhile, Srinagar-based CRPF helpline- 14411- has been re-activated for people, especially Kashmiris, who require help for their families or are in distress post the decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, officials said.

They said the standard five-digit landline number of the 'madadgaar' helpline has been restored after it went inactive due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

Over 500 calls have been received on the helpline number, 14411, since late Sunday, they said.

14411: CRPF re-activates its 'madadgar' helpline for Kashmiris in distress

Callers want to know about the situation in the state, the well being of their families and have similar concerns. The CRPF is helping them in all ways possible, a senior official said.

The 'madadgaar' had on Monday posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 "for any assistance or updates" as the five-digit number was not working.