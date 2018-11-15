  • search

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 2018: Importance and Significance of Eid-E-Milad

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The date of Eid-e-Milad, also know as Mawlid and Milad-Un Nabi, varies around the world because it is based on the lunar calendar. People across the world celebrated Eid Milad-Un-Nabi - the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad - the founder of Islam, also believed to be a messenger of God by Muslims.

    Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 2018: Importance and Significance of Eid-E-Milad

    In most countries the Muslim festival falls today (Friday December 1 2017). In many places, the celebrations began at sunset last night (Thursday November 30).

    Several places across the country were well-lit, including streets, mosques, shrines and residential areas, with colorful lights.

    The date which is believed to Prophet Muhammad's birthday also varies between the two branches of Islam - the Sunnis and the Shia Muslims.

    For Sunnis, the Eid-e-Milad is said to fall on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar called Rabi' al-aawal.

    But Shias believe that Prophet Muhammad was actually born on the 17th day of the month.

    Mawlid is celebrated in most Muslim countries with street processions and decorations on homes and mosques to mark the occasion. Mawlid is also recognized as a national holiday in most of the Muslim-majority countries of the world except Saudi Arabia and Qatar which are officially Wahhabi/Salafi.

    In India and Pakistan, Eid-e-Milad is an important day for Muslims. But is not celebrated in Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 0:53 [IST]
