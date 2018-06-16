English

Eid 2018: PM Modi, President extend greetings to nation

    Eid Ul Fitr is being celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

    Eid 2018: PM Modi, President extend greetings to nation

    "Id Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society," President Kovind Tweeted.

    The Prime Minister also sent his warm greetings to the people through his social media handle on the day and wished for a strong bond of unity and harmony in the society.

    "Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society," he tweeted.

    Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, said, "The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness."

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir."

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hugs a muslim devotee during a celebration on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Patna on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets Muslims after offering namaz to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr at Red Road, in Kolkata on Saturday, PTI photo

    Senior BJP leader LK Advani, his daughter Pratibha Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar attend Eid celebrations at BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's residence in Delhi. Courtesy: ANI news

    Union Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar attend Eid celebrations at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence. Courtesy: ANI news

