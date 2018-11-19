  • search

Efforts for 'anti-BJP' front moving full steam ahead, Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata today

    Kolkata, Nov 19: Chandrababu Naidu has been travelling the length and breadth of the country in the past few days, and meeting leaders from a wide spectrum of opposition parties in a bid to forge a strong political front to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Today, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerje to invite her to attend a meeting of opposition leaders in Delhi on November 22. The meeting will take place at the state secretariat in Howrah, West Bengal, this afternoon, said reports.

    Naidu had earlier said that a strong unity among parties that oppose BJP was need of the hour. The November 22 meeting will focus on the form and structure of the proposed anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front.

    Naidu had recently met former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda, Gowda's son and Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and DMK president M K Stalin as part of his efforts to forge a front against the BJP. He had earlier met leaders from different parties such as Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal.

    The meeting between Naidu and Banerjee comes three days after Banerjee publicly endorsed Naidu's stand to stop the CBI from investigating cases in state and decided to do the same in Bengal.

    ''I appeal all parties opposing BJP to join us. We want to create an anti-BJP platform. We want to have one meeting in Delhi. We'll discuss issues and then chalk out a programme and take the issues forward. That's the agenda. Meeting's tentative date is 22nd November,'' Naidu had said on November 11.

    Naidu had blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the present state of affairs in the CBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He said the value of rupee have fallen, prices of essential commodities have risen, unemployment has increased, and farmers are in a crisis.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 12:01 [IST]
