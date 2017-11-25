Education or abuse? In Odisha school, students earn Rs 100 per day for working in teacher’s field

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25: Why do children go to schools? To study, right? No, not necessarily the same rule applies to every school.

In Odisha, there is a school, where students instead of sitting in their classrooms to get their lessons from teachers are forced to work in fields.

A lady teacher in the state's Mayurbhanj's Thakurmunda forced three of her girl students to work in her field for three days. After taking their service, the teacher paid each of them Rs 100 per day.

An inquiry has been initiated against the teacher after the students reported the incident to the higher authorities.

"Odisha: Teacher at a school in Mayurbhanj's Thakurmunda, allegedly made 3 students work in her fields for 3 days and paid each of them Rs.100 per day. Inquiry initiated," tweeted ANI.

Shocking, isn't it? But this is the state of Indian education system where along with poor infrastructure and unqualified teachers, students hardly have any motivation to study well.

But then there are exceptions as several bright and successful students have come out from "poor, bad and neglected" schools of the country.

During his recent visit to India, American business tycoon and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates expressed his disappointment over India's education system. The philanthropist stated that the country's education system needs to be far better than it is today.

Talking to Times of India, Bill said, "My biggest disappointment is the education system. I do want to create higher expectations about it."

Bill and his wife Melinda Gates share a strong bond with India as they have been frequently visiting the country and donating generously to various causes.

The observation made by Bill is spot on as the Indian education system, especially at the primary level in rural areas, suffers from various lacunae.

Now, are the authorities ready to listen to Bill's advice so that incident like the one in Odisha school does not get repeated in other schools as well?

OneIndia