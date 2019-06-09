ED to move Interpol to get Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 09: The Enforcement Directorate is all set to send requests for an Interpol Red Notice against controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik for his extradition from Malaysia.

The ED would send the notice after securing a non-bailable warrant against from a special court in Mumbai. The move comes in the wake of the court taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed against Naik and others in connection with a money laundering case. The court would hear the matter next on June 19, following which an application seeking a non-bailable warrant would be moved.

After securing the warrant, the ED would move the Interpol to issue a Red Notice. Incidentally, Malaysia and India had signed an extradition treaty in 2010. Naik is currently holed up in Malaysia.

Income source unknown, but Zakir Naik got crores of rupees to draw Muslim youth to terror

This would also pave the way for the ED to initiate proceedings under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The proceedings of the crime in the existing case amounts to around Rs 193 crore.

The ED says that he had moved more than Rs 49 crore to bank accounts in India. "Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher who keeps travelling around the world to deliver speeches, does not have any known source of income through any known source of employment or business. Even in such a situation, he has managed to transfer Rs 49.20 crore to his Indian bank accounts," the ED said.

ED sources tell OneIndia that Naik's organisation, Islamic Research Foundation has received crores of Rupees from various persons. There are many who have donated in excess of Rs 50 crore and we are in touch with the banks to identify these donors, the ED official also said.

He received crores of rupees for his speeches that spread hatred and incite Muslim youth to take up terrorism, the probe by the ED also found.

The Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), Mumbai-based charity trust promoted and controlled by Naik, "allegedly received funds in the form of donations and zakat (a form of alms giving in Islam) from domestic as well as overseas donors from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Malaysia among others, the ED probe has also learnt.

ED set to squeeze Zakir Naik of crores of rupees

The probe further found that the IRF had maintained several bank accounts in which the funds would be deposited by donors. These bank accounts are held with Citi Bank, DCB Bank Ltd and Union Bank of India. Most of the amounts received by IRF are in the form of donations or zakat from domestic as well as overseas donors. The funds are received through banking channels, the ED probe further found.

Most of the funds were used to conduct peace conferences. It was during these conferences that provocative speeches were made and religious conversion into Islam were encouraged.