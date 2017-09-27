ED summons Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav in railway hotels corruption case

Keeping up the pressure on Bihar politician Lalu Yadav's family that has been accused of corrupt land deals, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued fresh summons to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav in connection with its money laundering probe in the railway hotels allotment case.

Rabri, wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, has been summoned to be present before the investigating officer of the case on October 11, and Tejaswi Yadav on October 10.

The Enforcement Directorate had taken cognisance of a Central Bureau of Investigation first information report in this regard to initiate its own criminal complaint.

In July, the CBI had registered a criminal FIR and conducted multiple searches against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and others.

The ED will investigate the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated by the accused, purportedly through shell companies, officials said.

Rabri, son Tejashwi Yadav, and others will be probed by the agency under charges filed in the Enforcement Case Information Report, the ED equivalent of a police FIR.

The case dates back to the time when Lalu was the railway minister in the UPA government.