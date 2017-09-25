ED set to join probe against Dawood’s brother, Iqbal Kaskar

The Thane police is set to rope in the Enforcement Directorate to probe the financial links concerning Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar. With several traces of illegal financial transactions coming to light, the police feel that the ED would be the ideal agency to probe the case.

There were several suspicious financial transactions that have come to light during the probe. The police say that there are also hawala transactions that were undertaken by Kaskar, which need to be probed by the ED.

The police also found that there were several benami properties which were purchased through ill-gotten wealth.

Meanwhile the Thane police is all set to arrest two corporators from Thane for their alleged links to Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar. The coporators are likely to be summoned for questioning and the probability of an arrest is not ruled out. During the interrogation, Kaskar details how he rewarded the coporator for helping him collect money.

Iqbal had identified a builder in the Thane area and told the corporator to collect Rs 30 lakh from him. The corporator, notorious for land grabbing and illegal constructions in an around the Thane area contacted the builder and asked him to cough up the money.

The builder said that he could pay the money in installments. The deal was struck and the amount was collected in six installments. After collecting the last installment, the corporator met with Kaskar and handed him the money.

Kaskar was impressed and took the corporator out for a treat. An officer privy to the probe informed that Kaskar and the coporator went out for dinner at a famous restaurant in Pydhonie, Mumbai. On the menu was a plate of biriyani and beja fry. It may be recalled that Iqbal at the time of his arrest was eating biriyani and watching his favourite show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Iqbal has also revealed the role played by the second corporator in the case. He played the role of forcibly brokering a deal between Iqbal and a jeweler in the Thane area. The corporator was paid a portion of the protection money, Iqbal also revealed.

With the arrest of Kaskar more builders have started approaching the police and filing complaints. Big political names too are tumbling out and the police is probing further. The police will now summon the corporators and put them before Kaskar for a face to face confrontation.

