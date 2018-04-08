ED set to chargesheet Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi in PNB fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate is set to file a chargesheet against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in the PNB fraud case. The move is significant as it would help expedite the process of extradition.

The chargesheet will be filed by the end of this month, an ED source said. This would help extradite Modi who is believed to be holed up in Hong Kong.

Indian authorities have already submitted a request to the authorities concerned in Hong Kong for his provisional arrest. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had in February revoked the passports of Nirav Modi and Choksi, after the duo failed to furnish their replies to a notice from the MEA in the stipulated time of one week.

A special court in Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrants last month on the request of the ED. The ED had earlier issued summonses to Modi and Choksi asking them to appear before it in Mumbai. However, both of them expressed their inability to depose citing business engagements.

