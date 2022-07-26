ED seeks to move Satyendar Jain from Delhi govt hospital to avoid 'biased' report

IAF Day to be celebrated in Chandigarh in 2022

New Delhi, July 26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court seeking AAP minister Satyendar Jain's removal from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

The ED stated, in its plea, that the LNJP hospital is directly under the control of the Delhi government and that there is a likelihood that the medical report of Satyendar Jain will be biased.

The ED further stated that Satyendar Jain is extremely influential and that medical examination should be conducted by doctors from AIIMS, RML or Safdarjung hospital.

Satyendar Jain was admitted to LNJP hospital on July 15.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA and is in judicial custody at present.

He is the minister without portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government. Earlier, Jain held health, power and few other charges.

The agency has conducted at least two rounds of raids against his family and associates after it arrested the minister in the PMLA case linked to alleged hawala dealings.

It had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after the first round of raids conducted on June 6 against Satyendar Jain's family and others.

