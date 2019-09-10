ED issues summons to DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 10: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya in connection with the money laundering case against the former Karnataka Minister.

According to reports, she has been asked to appear before the ED on September 13. The other two accused who have been named as associates in the case are Sunil Kumar Sharma, owner of Sharma Transport; Rajendra N, an employee of Sharma Transport; and Shivakumar's business associate Sachin Narayan.

The official said that while scrutanising the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the agency found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter.

"To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning," he said.

The officials visited Shivakumar's Sadashivanagar residence in the city and delivered the summons notice. They have directed her to appear before investigating officials on September 12.

The financial probe agency had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 after questioning him for over two days in connection with case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED custody.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The ED had filed the PMLA case against him and others based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate SK Sharma of transporting a huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017 led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.