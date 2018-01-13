ED didn't find substantial records at Karti Chidambaram's house, is it a diversionary tactic?

No incriminating documents were recovered or seized from Chennai and Delhi homes of Karti Chidambaram after the raid by a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday. The raid was was in connection with the investigation in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

After the raid P Chidambaram told media, "They (ED officials) searched & found nothing but since they had to justify themselves they took papers of a statement made by govt in the Parliament, a few years back. The ED has no jurisdiction to investigate under PMLA."

He said, "There is no FIR concerning a scheduled crime by CBI or any agency. I anticipated they'll search premises in Chennai again but in a comedy of errors they came to Jor Bagh (in Delhi) & officers told me that they thought Karti is an occupant of this house but he isn't."

In fact, the raid comes a day after the Congress Party in its statement on the public conference held by senior judges of the Supreme Court. It said, "The observations made by the Honourable Judges and the issues raised by them in the letter to the Chief Justice of India have far-reaching consequences for the values we hold sacred."Also, the issue of Justice Loya's death was also raised.

The party particularly emphasized that the matter must be entrusted to the senior most judges of the Supreme court who should ensure that under their supervision there is a thorough and impartial investigation of the case by an independent SIT.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that this was an act to "divert the attention" of the people, following the Supreme Court judges' press meet. "The BJP men are best in diverting the attention of the people. The judges had raised a serious matter yesterday and today they (government) raided someone's residence," he said.

Amid raids, Karti Chidambaram was watching Australian Open tennis qualifier matches. He tweeted, "Life goes on and Tennis is important to me."

