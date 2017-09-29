ED begins probe against Dera Sacha Sauda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday started investigation against Dera Sacha Sauda under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Under PMLA and FEMA, the ED will investigate foreign funding to the Dera sect, reports ANI. Also, the agency will investigate funds used in the films of jailed self-styled 'Godman' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Wednesday directed the of the ED and the income tax department to probe the allegations regarding money laundering inside the Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa.

The central agencies have been categorically asked to probe the charges against Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his close associates.

The bench also sought probe into alleged exemptions given by the Haryana government to Dera Sacha Sauda by declaring it a separate village in the revenue record.

Ram Rahim has been convicted for rape of two women and sentenced to 20 years. He is serving his jail terms in Rohtak's Sunaria jail.

OneIndia News