ED attaches FD worth Rs 7 crore belonging to actor Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai, Apr 30: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit.

Some gifts and fixed deposits are understood to have been attached by the federal probe agency after a provisional order was issued by it under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The actor told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar.

She told the federal anti-money laundering agency that she returned a Mini Cooper car which she had similarly received. The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in "regular contact" with Fernandez since February till he got arrested on August 7 last year (by the Delhi Police). He was later arrested by the ED too.

The Sri Lankan-origin actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

He is accused of cheating some rich people, including individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this case.

Investigation found that Chandrashekhar while lodged in the Rohini jail in Delhi allegedly ran an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology, according to officials. The ED had arrested the couple and two co-accused, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, in this case.

In August, the agency raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.