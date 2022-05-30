YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 30: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, officials told news agency ANI.

    ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

    The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

    In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case, PTI reports.

    Responding to the arrest, Delhi Dy CM said, "A fake case is being run against Satyendar Jain for eight yers. ED called many times before & stopped for many years in between as they couldn't find anything. Now it's started again as he's the Himachal Pradesh poll in charge. He'll be released in a few days as the case is bogus,"

    Comments

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion