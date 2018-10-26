  • search

Economic offenders will be brought back: Rajnath

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lucknow, Oct 26: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that all economic offenders who have fled the country will be brought back. "All those who have fled with the country's money will have to come back. All of their wealth will be seized... an ordinance for the same has been drafted," Singh said.

    Economic offenders will be brought back: Rajnath

    "Nationalisation of banks was brought by late prime minister Indira Gandhi. I think more than nationalisation, it should be simplification of banks," he said at the centenary year celebrations of Northern Railway Multi-State Cooperative Bank Limited here.

    The Union minister termed transaction in banks as the lubricant of economy which keeps it moving. Singh also termed the Indian Railways as the lifeline of the country. In a brief interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of the programme, he said the Congress is bereft of any issue in the interest of the people and is, therefore, raising insignificant issues.

    To a question on Congress' protest outside CBI offices, he said, "The matter on which the Congress is protesting is under inquiry. They should at least wait for the inquiry report. The matter is with the Supreme Court." "Congress leaders have never come on the streets over any issue connected with people's welfare," he added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    economic offenders rajnath singh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue