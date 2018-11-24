  • search

EC sends notice to CP Joshi over his casteist remarks

    Tirunelveli, Nov 24: Election Commission sent notice to Congress leader CP Joshi over his controversial remarks on a community made on 21 November.

    Congress candidate CP Joshi
    Nathdwara Returning Officer sent the notice to notice to CP Joshi, seeking reply by 11pm tomorrow (Sunday). The Congress leader is contesting election from Nathdwara constituency.

    Senior Congress leader from Rajasthan C P Joshi Friday apologised for his casteist remarks after party chief Rahul Gandhi disapproved his comments and asked him to express regret. Gandhi also asked other party leaders to refrain from making such statements which hurt any segment of society.

    The BJP, however, rejected Joshi's apology, saying the remarks "insulted" Indian culture and the Hindu religion, and dared Gandhi to expel him from the Congress.
    Joshi's remarks come ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan on December 7 and Madhya Pradesh on November 28, and have the potential of alienating lower caste voters from the party.

    He has launched his poll campaign in Nathdrawa on Friday, where he is contesting as a Congress candidate. The BJP rejected Joshi's apology and said Gandhi must take responsibility and express regret.

    (With PTI inputs)

