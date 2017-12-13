Gujarat elections: EC orders FIR against TV channels for airing Rahul's interview

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Gujarat Chief Election Officer to register FIR against all the media houses which aired Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interview in alleged violation of the Representation of the People Act.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

The action has been initiated under Section 126(1)(b) of the Act for airing the interview that falls within the definition of "election matter".

The Election Commission termed the telecast of interview as "display of election matter" in violation of the 48-hour ban in force for Phase-2 polling.

The TV channels which are violating the provisions of Section 126(1)(b) have been directed to stop airing the interview immediately, said the EC.

The BJP had filed three complaints with the Gujarat election commission claiming that Rahul's interview constitutes poll campaigning, which is not allowed 48 hours before the elections.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that interview is not permitted in the last 48 hours of campaigning in Gujarat.

The second round of polling will be held tomorrow. The first phase of voting in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat was held on Saturday.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gja, gujarat assembly elections 2017, rahul gandhi, election commision

Story first published: Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 20:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.