The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Gujarat Chief Election Officer to register FIR against all the media houses which aired Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interview in alleged violation of the Representation of the People Act.

The action has been initiated under Section 126(1)(b) of the Act for airing the interview that falls within the definition of "election matter".

The Election Commission termed the telecast of interview as "display of election matter" in violation of the 48-hour ban in force for Phase-2 polling.

The TV channels which are violating the provisions of Section 126(1)(b) have been directed to stop airing the interview immediately, said the EC.

The BJP had filed three complaints with the Gujarat election commission claiming that Rahul's interview constitutes poll campaigning, which is not allowed 48 hours before the elections.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that interview is not permitted in the last 48 hours of campaigning in Gujarat.

The second round of polling will be held tomorrow. The first phase of voting in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat was held on Saturday.

OneIndia News