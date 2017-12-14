'EC is BJP's puppet, PM openly violating guidelines': Congress

A day after the Election Commission ordered the filing of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for giving an interview to a TV channel ahead of second round of voting in Gujarat, the Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "roadshow" after casting vote amounted to "violation of the model code of conduct".

Congress in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot was referring to PM Modi brandishing his inked finger after voting in front of a gathering and a crowd of supporters following his car as he left the polling booth.

"PM Modi's roadshow after casting vote is a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct. EC it seems is working under pressure from PM and PMO," Gehlot told the media.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala further asked to why the EC had turned a blind eye towards BJP president Amit Shah's press briefing yesterday.

#WATCH Ahmedabad: PM Narendra Modi leaves after casting his vote at booth number 115 in Sabarmati's Ranip locality. #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/cRqbmApgMv — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017

"The way PM is openly violating guidelines and doing roadshow, this shows Election Commission is a puppet and constitution is being violated," he said.

The Congress party had earlier raised an objection to the Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi over an interview to a TV channel. The EC had directed the Gujarat Chief Election Officer to register FIR against all the media houses which aired Rahul Gandhi's interview in violation of the Representation of the People Act.

OneIndia News