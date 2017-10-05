EC equipped to hold LS, Assembly elections by Sep 2018

By September 2018, the Election Commission of India will be able to hold simultaneous to both the Lok Sabha and Assemblies. The EC while launching a web based application, Electoral Registration Officer network said that the commission would be logistically equipped to hold simultaneous elections by September 2018.

"The Election Commission was asked by the Centre as what it would require for becoming capable of holding the parliamentary and assembly polls together.

"In response, the EC had asked for funds to purchase new EVMs and VVPAT machines. The commission would be logistically equipped by September, 2018, to hold parliamentary and assembly polls together," Election Commissioner O P Rawat told a press conference.

OneIndia News